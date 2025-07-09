Puri: Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath Tuesday returned to the 12th-century shrine in Puri through a ritual called ‘Niladri Bije’, 12 days after the start of the annual Rath Yatra.

Niladri Bije ritual marks the culmination of the annual Rath Yatra which started June 27 this year when The Trinity rode chariots to travel to their birthplace at Shree Gundicha Temple, nearly three kilometres from the main temple.

The Deities, waiting for the Niladri Bije ceremony by sitting on their respective chariots since Saturday (Bahuda Yatra July 5), were taken inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum through “Pahandi” (ceremonial procession), one by one and seated on the ‘Ratna Bedi’ (the sacred platform on which the deities are seated).

Shree Sudarshan, the wheel weapon of Lord Vishnu, was first to be taken inside the temple followed by Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, Finally, the Pahandi of Lord Jagannath will take place took place amid chanting of ‘Haribol’, ‘Jai Jagannath’ and beating of gongs, cymbals, blowing of trumpets.

During Lord Jagannth’s ‘pahandi’, he was obstructed on the way to the main temple by his consort Maha Laxmi, who was angry over her husband for not taking her on Rath Yatra. Finally, Lord Jagannath appeases his consort by offering her Rasagolla and costly saree.

A conversation between Lord Jagannath and Maha Laxmi takes place through their respective servitors, which is called ‘Laxmi-Narayan Kali’, which means quarrel between the Lord and his consort.

The Niladri Bije ritual ends after Lord Jagannath gets entry into the shrine with the permission of his wife.

Thousands of devotees, mostly local people witnessed the interesting quarrel between Lord Jagannath and his consort Maha Laxmi.

At least three people died and 50 others were injured in a stampede near Shree Gundicha temple on June 29 during the Rath Yatra festivities. The state government has ordered an administrative inquiry into the incident.

Lakhs of devotees from across the country witnessed Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra (return of car festival), Suna Besha (golden attire), and Adhar Pana (sweet drink offering).

PTI