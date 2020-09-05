Mumbai: Filmdom celebrities including Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Manoj Bajpayee and Nimrat Kaur paid respect to their gurus on the occasion of Teachers Day Saturday.

Here’s what they wrote on social media to commemorate September 5, the birthday of the second President of India, S. Radhakrishnan, which is observed as Teacher’s Day all over the nation.

Mohanlal: “GururBrahma GururVishnu GururDevo Maheshwaraha Guru Saakshaat ParaBrahma Tasmai Sri Gurave Namaha Pranams #HappyTeachersDay #HappyTeachersDay2020.”

Ajay Devgn: “On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process #HappyTeachersDay2020.”

Kajol: “From everything that we learn, what stays with us is what we get from our family. Here’s to my closets clan who’ve taught me great values of life… #HappyTeachersDay2020.”

Madhavan: “Wish you all a very HAPPY TEACHERS DAY. I am what I am today, only because of the extraordinary and selfless teachers I’ve had the privilege of being blessed with. I am ever grateful for their presence in my life.”

Manoj Bajpayee: “I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave a wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! Pranam aap sabko! Naman! happy teachers day!!!”

Nimrat Kaur: “All that I am is the collective lessons I’ve learnt from all the teachers who continue to appear in my life, knowingly or unknowingly. I salute all such souls who’ve led their lives by example and strive to make the world outside and within us, a better place. #HappyTeachersDay.”

Preity Zinta: “Remembering all those teachers that shaped me and my career today. One such person was Mr. Kundan Shah On teachers day today I’d like to Thank Mr. Shah for inspiring me, guiding me, helping me and for pushing me to become a better actor. For someone who had no formal training in acting, working with Mr. Shah was a Master class. I will forever be Indebted to him. May his soul rest in peace. I love you Mr.Shah #Respect#Happyteachersday #Grateful#Missyou #Ting.”

Samantha Akkineni: “To the world you may be just a teacher, but to your students, you are a HERO! A big shout out to all the teachers who encourage minds to think, hands to create and hearts to love! HAPPY TEACHERS DAY! . A big Thankyou to my wonderful team at @ekamearlylearning .. I am so grateful and inspired by your passion to make a difference in the lives of our little ones.”

Bipasha Basu: “Thank you Teachers #happyteachersday.”

Sidharth Malhotra: “To all who’ve helped me understand life and make the best out of it, who’ve taught me lessons so I could ace better at the things I do.. Here’s wishing them a #HappyTeachersDay.”

Dia Mirza: “Thank you to all my teachers Will never forget how each one of you made me feel, how you assisted me in learning to think, discover, the way you sparked my curiosity and built a foundation of love and generosity. I am because you are Red heartFolded hands #TeachersDay2020.”

Ahana Kumra: “Thank you life for teaching us the most important lesson! Three words.. #LifeGoesOn #HappyTeachersDay #HappyTeachersDay2020.”

Sophie Choudry: “A pic from my graduation. Tku to all my teachers, gurus, my mum & life itself for helping me to become the person I am today Now more than ever may we show gratitude to teachers across the world who find ways to educate young minds in spite of the pandemic #HappyTeachersDay.”