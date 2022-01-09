Cape Town (South Africa): Aiming to win their maiden Test series in South Africa, India began their preparations for the third and final Test against hosts in Cape Town Sunday.

“We are here at the picturesque Cape Town. #TeamIndia begin preparations for the 3rd Test #SAvIND,” BCCI tweeted with a photo of the Indian team. The third and final Test against South Africa will be played at Cape Town from January 11- 15.

Dean Elgar spearheaded a record chase of 240, helping South Africa clinch a series-levelling win in the second Test at the Wanderers. Out of the action due to an upper back spasm, India Test captain Virat Kohli could return to the squad.

After the defeat in the Johannesburg Test, head coach Rahul Dravid said that he is hopeful of seeing Kohli return for the third Test.

“Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit,” Dravid had said during a virtual press conference.

Earlier, Kohli had seen receiving throwdowns from Dravid during the warm-up of the team ahead of the third day’s play of the second Test. Kohli was looking fit as he had faced a few deliveries from the Indian bowlers.

The Johannesburg Test was supposed to be Kohli’s 99th in the format, making the Cape Town match his 100th. According to India’s schedule, if all goes well, then Kohli might play his 100th Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the first Test against Sri Lanka is scheduled from February 25.