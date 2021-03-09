Bhubaneswar: At a time when the rising graph of snatching cases in the city has become a major headache for the cops and denizens, the Commissionerate Police Monday said special squads are being formed at each police station to deal with the street crimes.

Speaking to media persons, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umashankar Dash said that the team comprising one or two officers assisted by four constables at each police station of the city will exclusively deal with growing number of snatching cases.

Notably, two unknown armed looters on bike Sunday snatched away the gold chain of a lady in Bharatpur area of the city. The lady, Anasuya Behera of Khandagiri Bari under Bharatpur police limits, was plucking flowers for puja near her residence Sunday morning when the miscreants reached the spot. One of them holding a sharp weapon pushed her to the ground and tried to snatch her chain. When she resisted the loot bid, the accused hit her leg with the weapon and decamped with the chain. The incident of loot was caught in CCTV cameras installed in nearby houses.

Meanwhile, in another incident, some bike-borne miscreants snatched away a lady’s bag containing cash and mobile phone near Raj Bhawan square here Sunday afternoon.

Speaking on the issue, the DCP said that the city police have been witnessing around 50/60 snatching cases every month during the past few years.

The criminals who get arrested by police again engaged in the same activities after getting out of the jail on bail.

The police have been forming special squads at the police stations to check various ‘street crimes’. Dash mentioned the need for installation of more number of CCTV cameras in the city.

The police are also planning to come out with an album of such habitual looters at police station levels to keep strict vigil on them.

PNN