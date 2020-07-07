Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) enforcement squad Tuesday sealed Tech Mahindra office located at Maitri Vihar in Chadrasekharpur area here after seven employees tested positive for COVID-19, said a top BMC official.

BMC zonal deputy commissioner Pramod Prusty said that 67 employees of the company have been instructed to stay under home quarantine till July 20 as a precautionary measure. The office has been sealed till July 17, he added.

“The office has been sealed after seven of the employees working there tested positive for COVID-19. The infected person were working in the office and had come in contact with several others in the office”, said Prusty.

It may be mentioned here that contact tracing of the infected persons has already started by BMC officials. Fire services teams have started a sanitisation drive at the office premises.

Earlier, a software company in Niladri Vihar area was also sealed June 4 after an employee of the software firm tested positive for the deadly disease.

PNN