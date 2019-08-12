Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police, Monday, arrested a jilted lover accused of blackmailing his ex-girlfriend of circulating obscene images and videos of the girl. The cops also seized the ornaments and cash the accused exhorted from the victim.

The accused was identified as Devi Prasad Pati, 20, who is a resident of Indupur village under Nikirei police station limits in Kendrapara. Pati who is pursuing B Tech in a private Engineering college on the outskirts of the city, has been living at a rented house in Kolathia area under Khandagiri police limits here.

According to the sources, the couple who were in a relationship for the last couple of years, broke up recently. Subsequently, an enraged Pati, who had secretly captured photos and videos of their intimate moments, later started blackmailing the girl by threatening to make them public through social media. He repeatedly asked the girl to give him cash and gold ornaments.

Pati threatened to kill her when the victim refused to give the valuables and cash. Subsequently, the scared victim stole Rs 10,000 and some gold jewelry and gave the same to the accused.

Meanwhile, after coming to know about the whole incident, the victim’s brother lodged a complaint with the Nayapalli police station. Cops started investigating into the matter after registering a case (364/19) based on the complaint. Cops arrested the accused and recovered five gold chains, two pair of gold earrings, three gold rings, a pair gold bangles, one mobile phone and RS 10,000 from Pati.

The accused was Monday sent to judicial custody after the rejection of his bail plea here.