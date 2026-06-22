Gorakhpur: A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district, where a 16-year-old boy allegedly murdered his elder brother, sister-in-law, and three-year-old nephew with a sharp-edged weapon. The gruesome crime reportedly took place around 3 A.M. in the wee hours of Monday.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while the accused was taken into custody. Senior police officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Superintendent of Police (South), visited the crime scene and conducted an inspection.

According to the police, preliminary investigations suggest that the murders were the result of a family dispute. The deceased have been identified as Amit Gupta, his wife Ranjana Gupta, and their son Reyan Gupta.

The Bansgaon police have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Amit Gupta’s father and have initiated legal proceedings against the accused. Police have also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

SP (South) Dinesh Puri said that police received information about the triple murder at around 3 A.M. Following the alert, local police personnel and senior officers reached the scene, and a forensic team was called in to collect evidence.

During the investigation, it was found that Amit Gupta, his wife Ranjana, and their son Reyan were sleeping in the same room when the accused allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, leading to their deaths.

The officer said the complaint was lodged by the deceased’s father, after which the bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. The accused has been detained and is currently being questioned by the police.

Authorities believe that a family dispute may have triggered the crime, although the exact motive behind the killings is yet to be established. The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality, leaving residents stunned and creating an atmosphere of grief and fear in the area.

Police said further investigation is underway, and additional details are expected to emerge after questioning the accused and examining forensic evidence.