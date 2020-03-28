Hyderabad: A 74-year-old man became Telangana’s first coronavirus fatality as samples of him taken after his death two days ago tested positive for the infection Saturday, state Health Minister E Rajender said.

The man had a travel history to Delhi and been suffering from breathing problems since March 20 and collapsed in house March 26. He was declared brought dead at a corporate hospital here the same day.

It was only after his death we came to know that he was positive for coronavirus,” he added.

