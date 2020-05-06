Hyderabad: Exuberant tipplers thronged liquor shops while owners performed special prayers. They did so as sale of alcoholic beverages resumed Wednesday in Telangana. Shops had been closed for more than month due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Queuing up for booze

Customers formed serpentine queues even before the shutters went up. The government has allowed sale of liquor at more than 2,000 shops across Telengana. Prices went up by 16 per cent, but that did not stop the tipplers from going for their bottles. Shops in coronavirus containment zones however, remain closed.

Telangana is the latest to join the list of states, including Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh that have allowed sale of liquor.

“I was waiting for this day… I would not mind the price hike. This time I will get sufficient stocks,” a buyer said at one of the shops here.

Some people broke into dance and shouted slogans hailing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He had Tuesday night announced the decision to allow liquor sales. It was a huge relief for tipplers after shops was shut from March 22.

Special prayers performed

As the shops opened, owners performed special prayers with flowers, coconuts, incense sticks and offered ‘’Aarti’in front of the stores. At several place people were seen waiting from as early as 6.00am in front of the outlets with bags hoping to buy their stock. Women and elderly people were also among the customers.

Government guidelines strictly implemented

Telengana Excise Minister Srinivas Goud said he visited several outlets here. He informed all of them were following the government guidelines such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

“Almost 99 per cent of both buyers and sellers wore masks and people stood in queues maintaining physical distance. The outlets were selling whatever quantities they were holding at the beginning of the lockdown,” Goud told reporters. He said there are 17 liquor depots owned by Telangana Beverages Corporation. No retail outlet has yet placed order for fresh stocks.

Police personnel were deployed at most of the outlets to avoid untoward incidents and ensure law and order. Most liquor vends had drawn chalk circles outside the shops to make sure customers observe social distancing.

Decision to reopen wine shops defended

The minister also defended the decision of reopening the wine shops. “Telangana shares over 2500 km long border with other states. Since all of them have resumed liquor sales the Rao government also took the decision to allow sales. This will help in controlling the sale of illegal and spurious liquor,” Goud asserted.