Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Coal has allocated Mandakini-B coal mine in Odisha’s Angul district to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The block, which has extractable reserves of 1.2 billion tonne of coal, will fuel the public sector firm’s first 4,000MW power plant in Telangana. The project, one of the largest to be taken up by the state-owned thermal power giant, is estimated to cost Rs 20,000 crore. The plant is located at Ramagundam in Telangana’s Karimnagar district.

During the question-hour session Wednesday in the Parliament, the Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi told TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy that a tapering linkage has been accorded to the phase-1 of 1,600-MW NTPC at Ramagundam.

The Union Minister said he has requested the Odisha Government to provide coal linkage of 20 million tonne per annum for NTPC’s 4,000-MW plant.

Notably, NTPC’s cumulative installed capacity is 45,548MW. The company has made the single largest thermal capacity addition (8,445MW) in India during the 12th Plan and is likely to exceed the target of 11,920MW set by the Government of India, the company said in a statement.

PNN