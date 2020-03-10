Mumbai: Actors like Shubhangi Atre, Saumya Tandon and Smita Bansal have shared fond memories of Holi when the festival of colours used to only mean family, fun and food.

Smita, who is seen as Ammi in Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga, said she loves the festival.

“As kids, we would eagerly wait for Holi because we would go to our friends’ houses, meet them and play with colours and water. During my childhood, my mom used to tell me that it is very good to witness the burning fire during Holika Dehen, as it purifies your body and has medicinal benefits too,” said Smita.

“Nowadays, I do feel that there is a lot of water wastage on the day of Holi and it is a growing concern in today’s time. Although I tell my kids not to waste water on Holi, I don’t want to take that fun away from them. So, a bucket a child should be allowed,” she added.

Shubhangi Atre, popular as Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, said Holi brings back several memories of a time when she used to celebrate the festival with her family in Indore.

“Belonging to a large joint family, we used to shop much in advance for pichkaris and bright colours that we could throw on each other. It was one of those days when I would wake up early and my mom would apply a lot of oil on my hair,” she said.

“Holi celebrations in Mumbai have been very different from that celebrated in my hometown. I mostly celebrate now with my daughter and husband who are equally always excited about this festival,” she added.

For Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon, her memories of Holi were less of colours.

“Belonging to a small town, I remember playing Holi with tesu ke phool from which colours are traditionally extracted. And the city I used to live in had a lot of such trees. So we used to immerse the flowers in the water to get that colour and we used to play with those colours, which were harmless and natural.

“These days this idea is almost extinct as we don’t have trees in our cities. Apart from that I also remember my mother making a lot of dishes during Holi which are probably unheard of in places like Mumbai and Delhi. We used to make Kaanji which was rai ka pani and we also made hare channe ki barfi and gujiya. I don’t really enjoy Holi in the current form which is played with colours that contain chemicals and are harsh on my skin,” she said.

Holi is among actor Paritosh Tripathi’s favourite festivals because “we forget all our disputes and celebrate Holi together,” he said.

“This year I will be celebrating with my mother, sister and her family. It’s a family get-together in Delhi. I have lots of fond memories of Holi and Delhi, as I have done my college from Delhi. I am from Uttar Pradesh; I remember during my school days; we used to start celebrating Holi a week before the actual festival. My mother used to make delicious food and sweet. In the evening of Holi, we all used to get together and sing traditional Holi songs which are also called as Fagua geet. I believe in playing dry and eco-friendly Holi,” he added.

Nazar-2 actress Shruti Sharma used to celebrate Holi with her family but since the last two years, she has been shooting on Holi.

“This year as well I will be shooting, so am planning to enjoy it with my Nazar family on sets itself. But I also want to add that everyone should be safe and cautious. The best option is to use herbal colours,” she said.

Gurucharan Singh, who plays Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, loves the festival as it brings out the child in everyone. “It is such a colourful festival with lots of joy and festivities,” he added.

Ashish Kadian, who plays Indresh in Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, shared: “The aroma of gujiyas and the fun of having thandai are synonymous with Holi, it elevates the spirit of the festival. My most cherished memories of this festival have been of those during my school days, things have changed now. I believe there’s much more to the festival and it can be celebrated in an equally fun manner than by wasting water.”

