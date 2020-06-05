New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday again questioned the government on coronavirus crisis and demanded it should tell people what it planned to do to tackle the spread of the virus.

He also shared on his Twitter handle charts on number of corona cases in different countries and their lockdowns which purportedly showed how the nationwide lockdown in India since March 25 had not helped control the spread of coronovirus compared with other nations. The Congress leader shared the graph showing corona cases in Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UK.

Rahul tweeted: “This is what a failed lockdown looks like.”

“As COVID infections increase at an alarming rate, will the BJP-led government tell the citizens what’s the plan ahead? Are the citizens allowed to know if our healthcare infrastructure is capable enough? Or will they continue to divert attention?”

“Ever since the lockdown started, MSMEs and industries have been repeatedly asking for direct support from the government but their voices are falling on deaf ears. When will the government wake up to the real problem?” the Congress leader asked.

With the biggest-ever jump of 9,851 new cases and 273 deaths in past 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India reached 2,26,770 on Friday. Of the total, 1,10,960 are active cases.