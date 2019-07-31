Mumbai: Television actress Abigail Pande recently posted a picture of herself on social media, while performing a yoga asana.
In the picture, Abigail can be seen joining her hands behind her back with utmost perfection. And her caption read, “My many words may not be able to express how much I appreciate what @n*de_yogagirl is doing. Many of you may not resonate with her insta handle but don’t we all know how attractive headlines and titles walk you towards what a person is trying to express, do we not know that judging a book by its cover is not the ultimate climax, so yeah! N*de and yoga might not have anything in common but it’s expression together may mean world to people who experience it, I was shy and scared and fearful of taking a shot that might make me feel liberated.”
"Only because I kept thinking what others would think, my friend and also my photographer plus bodyguard in the moment @aashkagoradia said "Abby, let go off the fear of what others think, it won't make you feel empowered." Just in that moment I let go off, in my mind I knew there is no watching me but me, and just in that moment I had to let go, for me. Here's my story what's yours? #n*deisnormal."
