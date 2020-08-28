Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is currently shooting for a horror film, The Wife In Jaipur, suffered a back injury on the set Friday. The injury happened during the shoot of an action sequence. According to a source close to the film production unit, Gurmeet was strapped to a cable for the stunt. He slipped and fell on a chair, injuring his lower back.

“Action scenes can be dangerous, and we take adequate measures to reduce all risks, but this was just a freak accident that you cannot really account for. Gurmeet was strapped to a cable and he just slipped. His lower back is injured and he is in quite a bit of pain,” the source added.

Medics were immediately called and the actor was given painkillers, the source added.

“The Wife In Jaipur” is billed as an urban-horror film, co-starring Sayani Dutta.