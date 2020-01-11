Jeypore: For the second phase of Jeypore airstrip extension, a tender worth Rs 42 crore has been floated. And according to the Roads and Buildings department sources, the work will complete within a year.

Under Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme, on behalf of Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, the first phase extension of Jeypore airstrip has been completed at a cost of Rs 16 crore. For the second phase, Rs 55 crore was sanctioned. And only for civil work, tender worth Rs 42 crore has been floated. Upon completion of the second phase extension work, the 900-metre-long runway would become 1300 metres long. That apart, a 230-metre-long and 20-metre-wide box bridge over Kolab sub canal, boundary wall, second terminal, barrack for security personnel, a workshop to carry out repair work of vehicles and other equipment will be constructed.

The road connecting the airstrip to the national highway will also be expanded from the present five metres to seven metres.

With the present available facility at the airstrip, 28-seater planes can land here easily. And once the second phase work is completed, the airstrip can also handle bigger planes.

Joint secretary to Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, Usha Padhi is learnt to be visiting the airstrip January 22 to review the development.

PNN