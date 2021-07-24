Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday congratulated tennis player Sumit Nagal for winning India’s first Olympic singles match in 25 years.

Nagal beat Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 to become the first Indian since 1996 to win a singles match at the Olympics. The last time India won a singles match at the Olympics in tennis was when Leander Paes won the bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

“Congratulating @nagalsumit of Haryana for becoming the third Indian to win the men’s tennis single match at the Olympics and the first in quarter of a century,” Khattar said in a tweet.

“Wishing you all the very best for the forthcoming games,” he added.

Nagal, a native of Jaitpur village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, is up against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the next round.