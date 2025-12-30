Paralakhemundi: Tension prevailed briefly in Paralakhemundi town Monday following a dispute between two groups over alleged religious preaching using loudspeakers, police said.

According to police, a group of Christian preachers were conducting religious preaching using loudspeakers near Gola Sahi area when members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) objected, alleging attempts of religious conversion and derogatory remarks against Hinduism.

The situation escalated as members of both groups came face to face, prompting local residents to alert the police. A police team rushed to the spot and intervened to prevent any untoward incident. Officers advised the group to refrain from such activities in public places and detained five preachers for questioning.

Police said promotional materials, including pamphlets and audio equipment, were seized from their possession. Based on a written complaint lodged by VHP office-bearer Satya Narayan Sahu, a case (422/25) has been registered at Paralakhemundi police station. VHP district religious coordinator Manoj Das and town secretary G Kuruma Reddy said there was no objection to anyone practising or preaching their religion but alleged that remarks against Hindu beliefs would not be tolerated.