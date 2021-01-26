Kendrapara: Tension flared up at Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH) Tuesday after family members of a patient staged a sit-in following the death of the patient. The kin of the deceased alleged medical negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Sulochana Rout from Anuapada village under sadar police limits in Kendrapara district.

According to a source, Rout complained of chest pain Monday evening. The family members immediately rushed her to the DHH. While undergoing treatment she breathed her last Tuesday morning.

Alleging that medical negligence caused her death, the family members created a ruckus at the hospital. Demanding investigation into their allegation and compensation, they gheraoed the CDMO’s office and staged a sit-in.

After receiving information regarding the tension, a team from local police station reached the spot and pacified the agitating family members. The sit-in was withdrawn subsequently. The CDMO could not be reached for reactions over the issue.

PNN