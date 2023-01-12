Balasore: Tension ran high at a private hospital at Chidia bridge in this town Wednesday following the death of a newborn girl allegedly due to negligence of doctors and nurses at the hospital. The concerned family members blamed medical negligence and staged a sit-in in front of the nursing home over the child’s death. They relented after Town police reached the spot and managed to placate the grieving kin urging them to withdraw from their protest.

According to sources, Manoranjan Behera of Shyamsundarpur area under Nilagiri block of the district admitted his pregnant daughter at a nursing home near Chidia bridge for delivery when she complained of labor pain, Sunday. There she delivered a baby girl who was in good health during her birth.

However, the newborn cried profusely Tuesday following which her family members alerted the doctors. However, despite repeated requests not a single nurse or doctor attended to the baby on time which led to her death Wednesday, family members alleged.

On being informed, Town Police rushed to the hospital and started an investigation. The father of the deceased child said that he had initially taken his wife to a government hospital in Balasore.

Later, he shifted her to the nursing home thinking that she would be given better service. However, they killed his daughter after three days after her birth, he alleged