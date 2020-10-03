Nayagarh: Tension ran high at a fuel station in Sikharpur area under Sarankul police limits in Nayagarh district after a customer levelled allegations of adulteration of petrol Saturday.

The complainant Antaryami Nayak filled petrol in his two-wheeler from the fuel station. As his vehicle didn’t start, he checked and found that a snag has developed allegedly due to mixing of water in petrol.

“I filled my tank and paid Rs 1,060. When I checked the fuel tank of my bike, I saw water was mixed with petrol. As I alleged about this, around a hundred people gathered at the petrol pump. Police were informed about it immediately. The police drained the filled fuel out of the tank and they also suspected that water was mixed”, Nayak said.

“In around 500ml sample which was collected for verification, the amount of petrol was 50ml and rest 450ml was water, as visible to the naked eye. We have collected the sample and sent it to laboratory for testing. Exact ratio of the mixture of two substances will be ascertained after reports come in”, Nayagarh supplies officer Jayant Dash said.

PNN