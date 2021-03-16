Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar Tuesday took to social media to celebrate the song “Teri mitti” from his 2019 film “Kesari” crossing one billion views on YouTube.

“#TeriMitti is more than just a song…it’s a feeling which now resonates with more than one billion hearts! Thank you for the love,” Akshay Kumar tweeted.

The soulful number was penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko. Singer B. Praak had lent his vocals to the song featuring Akshay Kumar. While the film became hit, the song has been a watershed in contemporary film music. It helped spiral B. Praak’s popularity manifolds.

Akshay recently wrapped up shooting for his forthcoming film “Bachchan Pandey”.

The actor is all set to commence shooting for his next film “Ram Setu”. Akshay, along with director Abhishek Sharma and creative producer Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will fly to Ayodhya March 18 for the mahurat shot of the film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.