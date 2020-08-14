Srinagar: Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were injured after terrorists fired at a police party at the Nowgam Byepass in Srinagar Friday, officials said.

The injured policemen have been rushed to the hospital.

The area has been cordoned off.

Additional forces have been deployed and an operation was underway to nab the attackers.

“Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the police party injuring three personnel,” the police said.

“They were shifted to a hospital for treatment where two succumbed to their injuries.”

The police has cordoned off the area.

The incident comes ahead of Independence Day when security is on high alert across the Kashmir Valley.

IANS