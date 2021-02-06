Jammu: J&K police Saturday arrested the self-styled chief of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) from Jammu, officials said.

He has been identified as Hidayatullah Malik, the chief of LeM which is a front organisation of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

“Malik, a categorised terrorist from Shopian district has been arrested in a joint operation by the Jammu and the Anantnag police,” police said.

“The said terrorist is the chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, a front organisation of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Kashmir valley.”

Police said legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigations are on.

Police also added that during preliminary questioning it has been revealed that they were planning to conduct a terror act in Jammu.

IANS