Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces have arrested an active terrorist and a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT from Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said Thursday.

Police said acting on specific information about presence of terrorists in Aarath area of Budgam, police along with army’s 2 RR arrested an active terrorist of proscribed outfit LeT identified as Yasir Mushtaq and a terrorist associate identified as Irfan Bashir, both residents of Allahpora Budgam.

Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, arms and ammunition including one Chinese grenade, one AK Magazine and 30 AK rounds were recovered from their possession.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist had joined the terror folds recently and the arrested terrorist associate was providing the logistic support to him,” police said.

Police have registered a case and the investigation into the matter is in progress.

IANS