Jammu: One terrorist was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district during an encounter with the security forces.

Police said following specific information about the presence of a group of militants hiding in Melari village, troops of Rashtriya Rifles, special operations group of the local police and central reserve police force surrounded the village and launched a search operation late Thursday.

“When the security forces closed in on the hiding militants, they fired triggering an encounter in which one militant has been killed. One AK-47 rifle and four hand grenades have been recovered from the slain militant,” police said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Rajouri and Poonch range, Vivek Gupta told reporters that the identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained.

Firing in the area has stopped, but searches are underway, reports said.

IANS