Kathua/Jammu: The terrorists responsible for a recent grenade attack in Srinagar have been identified. The case will be solved soon and they will be brought to book, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said Tuesday. Two people, including a 19-year-old woman, were killed. Thirty two others were injured when terrorists exploded Sunday a grenade at the crowded Hari Singh High Street, near Amirakadal, in the heart of Srinagar.

“The enemies of peace are doing such kind of cowardly acts. We have achieved success against them in the past by busting all the modules. They are now carrying out civilian killings and throwing grenades to harm the public,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Kathua district.

Singh informed that any new terrorist module coming to the fore will be tackled and neutralised. “Three-four modules were busted in the last few days. Those involved in the grenade attack (in Srinagar) have been identified and the case will be solved soon,” the police chief asserted.

At another function organised by the Jammu and Kashmir police to celebrate the International Women’s Day in Jammu, the DGP said they have got solid clues in the case. Some suspects have also been picked up and are being questioned. “This module will be busted as well and those behind it will be exposed,” asserted Singh.

The DGP said 85 such modules, involved in civilian killings and grenade-throwing incidents were busted last year. Half-a-dozen modules were neutralised in Jammu and Kishtwar in the Jammu zone. Several other modules in Kashmir’s Awantipora, Ganderbal, Sopore, Baramulla and Anantnag were busted this year.

Singh was asked about the details of a liquid that was seized along with arms and ammunition after being dropped by a Pakistani drone in Jammu’s RS Pura sector last month. He said the forensic report has confirmed that it was a liquid explosive.