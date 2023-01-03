San Francisco: Elon Musk-run Tesla has announced that it is planning to hold ‘Investor Day’ March 1, 2023, where it will discuss a new vehicle platform.

The company shared the information on Twitter in which it said, “We plan to host Tesla’s 2023 Investor Day on March 1, 2023”.

“The event will be live streamed from our Gigafactory Texas, with option for our institutional & retail investors to attend in person (details to follow),” it added.

The company said that its investors will be able to see their most advanced production line as well as discuss long-term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation and other subjects with their leadership team.

Meanwhile, the design of the Tesla Semi battery pack has leaked, and it has revealed how Tesla fits a massive — 900 kWh (Kilowatt hours) pack in the truck.

Tesla unveiled the production version of its Tesla Semi class 8 electric truck and delivered the first units last month, reports Electrek.

Moreover, the Tesla CEO has become the first person ever to lose $200 billion from his net worth.

His wealth eroded further after he bought Twitter for a whopping $44 billion.

–IANS