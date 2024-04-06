San Francisco: Elon Musk Saturday said that his electric car company Tesla will unveil its robotaxi August 8.

In a post on his social media platform X, the billionaire said: “Tesla Robotaxi unveil on 8/8”.

The news brought cheers for his millions of followers.

“Wow, can’t wait to see a Tesla without a steering wheel,” one X user commented.

Another wrote that he expected the compact car and the Robotaxi to be unveiled at the same time.

“I expect designs and manufacturing lines for both. Please do not delay and especially do not long-delay the compact car,” the X user posted.

In 2019, the company had indicated operating robotaxis by 2020. However, the plan did not materialise.

The latest announcement came as reports claimed that Tesla cancelled its plans to develop a more affordable EV for around $25,000.

Musk earlier said the more affordable EV would be built on the electric car company’s next-generation vehicle platform.

“We are focused on bringing the next generation platform to market as quickly as we can, with the plan to start production at Gigafactory Texas,” Tesla had said.

IANS