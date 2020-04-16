Puri: Following the direction of School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Puri district administration Thursday started distribution of textbooks for the students of Class I to VIII.

The state government had earlier announced shutting down of all educational institutions till June 17 amid COVID-19 scare. That said, to ensure that the kids do not miss out on their study, the books are being issued, a source in the education department said.

The books have reached block-level and subsequently are also available at schools. The teachers have been asked to complete distribution by April 25.