Thane: A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly killing an acquaintance who was harassing his wife, police said Tuesday.

The accused, Naresh Shambu Bhagat, reported the death of Sukant Shatrugana Parida, 29, at his residence in the Badlapur area January 11, according to officials.

Initially registered as an accidental death, the case took a turn during the investigation as police followed several leads and detained Bhagat on suspicion, the police said in a statement.

Under interrogation, Bhagat admitted to killing Parida, police said. The accused claimed Parida frequently visited his home and harassed his wife, sparking repeated quarrels between the two men and within the couple.

Frustrated by Parida’s behaviour, Bhagat allegedly devised a plan to eliminate him. On the night of January 10, Bhagat invited Parida to his home, served him alcohol, and then struck him with a hammer and iron rod, leading to his death, investigators said.

The accused has been charged under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

PNN & Agencies