New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has put out the definition of “memorable” to hit back at those criticising him for using the word in a social media post on the Wayanad landslide relief works he participated in.

It started with Tharoor sharing on X a video montage of the relief works he was a part of for victims of the landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

“Some memories of a memorable day in Wayanad,” he captioned his post Friday.

Several people slammed him for using the word “memorable” in the post.

“Disasters and Deaths are memorable for Shashi Tharoor,” a X user posted.

Hitting back at the trolls, Tharoor said in a post late Friday, “For all the trolls: definition of ‘memorable’: Something that is memorable is worth remembering or likely to be remembered, because it is special or unforgettable.”

“That’s all I meant,” he added.

Advanced radars, drones, and heavy machinery were being used by rescue teams to locate survivors or deceased Saturday, the fifth day of the tragic landslides that killed hundreds in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

PTI