Jammu: Security forces Monday launched search operations in several forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district and the International Border (IB) in Samba district after Pakistani drones were sighted in the forward areas.

Officials said the security forces launched search operations in several forward areas along the IB and the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba and Rajouri districts following overnight sightings of suspected Pakistani drones.

“The drone activity was observed by alert army troops in Nandpur, near the IB in Samba, and in Tarkundi-Saaj, near the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. Both areas were placed under heightened surveillance and search operations were launched by the army and the Border Security Force (BSF), assisted by the police and other security agencies this morning to ensure that no narcotics or weapons had been air-dropped by the suspected drones. The searches were continuing till this evening,” officials said, adding that no recovery or arrest had been reported so far.

The latest incident comes amid a noticeable increase in drone activities in the forward areas over the past week. Security agencies have stepped up surveillance and intensified anti-drone measures in vulnerable border areas, particularly in Samba and Kathua districts, following multiple suspected drone sightings amid concerns over attempts to smuggle arms and narcotics or to facilitate infiltration, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a 51-mm mortar shell was found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday and later destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad.

The mortar shell was found lying in an open field by farmers in Kayan village in Rajdhani area around 4 p.m., officials said.

On getting information, Rashtriya Rifles troops, along with a bomb disposal team, rushed to the scene and recovered the mortar shell and later destroyed it in a controlled explosion without any collateral damage.

The army guards the LoC in J&K while the BSF guards the international border.