Khurda: Miniature artist L Eswar Rao of Gopinathpur under Jatni municipality in Khurda district has crafted miniature models of three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra.

The striking feature of these models is that they are made of matchsticks and are standing three inches high.

As his accomplishment coincides with Rath Yatra, devotees from nearby areas thronged to have a look at the chariots. Whoever is visiting him is getting overwhelmed seeing the chariots in their miniature forms, locals said.

The artist said he has used 350 matchsticks to construct the three chariots. “I have also seated Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, Lord Jagannath and Lord Sudarshan on their respective chariots. I have carved out the deities from tamarind seeds. Similarly, the wheels have also been carved out of these seeds,” he added.

“In no way are these three chariots looking different from the original ones in Puri. I have also attached ropes to the chariots,” he added.

He said he makes it a point to visit Puri and have a darshan of the deities once a month. “But like others, I have not been able to visit the Holy City thanks to the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions. The apex court’s June 18 decision had left me dejected. I felt sad for not being able to witness Rath Yatra. And to console my saddened heart I decided to construct these miniature chariots,” he concluded.