Los Angeles: ‘James Bond’ star Daniel Craig has said the decision to delay the release of his upcoming film No Time to Die from November to spring 2021 is right. Daniel Craig said the decision was taken to ensure that fans get to enjoy the movie at the same time around the world.

Craig made an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. He is returning as Agent 007 for the fifth and final time. He addressed the delay in the release of the much-awaited film.

“This (pandemic) thing is just bigger than all of us,” Craig told Fallon. “We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world. This isn’t the right time. So fingers crossed, April 2 is going to be our date,” informed Craig.

The 25th ‘Bond’ movie has been directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It was originally set to open November 12 in the UK and November 20 in the US. But the producers decided to postpone the release, considering the coronavirus pandemic.

Craig said he was happy to have returned for No Time to Die. “I’m so glad I came back and did this last one. The story, it just didn’t feel complete and I needed a break. Once I had and we started talking about storylines and things we could do I was like, ‘I’m in’,” he said.

Craig made his debut as ‘Bond’ with Casino Royale. He recalled how he celebrated the news about bagging the part years ago. Craig succeeded Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan in the role of the iconic fictitious spy in the 2006 film. It was directed by Martin Campbell. “I was in Whole Foods supermarket… I bought myself a bottle of vodka and a glass to celebrate,” he said.

He was asked what advice he would give should someone take on the Bond role in the future. Craig simply said: “Don’t f*** it up. It’s a beautiful amazing thing, a beautiful feeling.”