Dubai: How lucky can a person get? Well that is exactly the question which comes to mind when one reads this story. An Indian woman, who is serving as the principal of a school in Ajman, has hit a jackpot. The Indian woman has won a whopping USD 1 million in a raffle draw. She is the latest addition to the long list of lucky winners from India, according to a media report here.

Malathi Das has been staying in the UAE for a long time and is currently the principal of Indian High School in Ajman. She has been a participant of promotions and raffles. Das purchased her ticket online June 26, the ‘Gulf News’ reported Wednesday. Das won the winning amount of USD 1 million dollars July 15. The draw was held in Terminal 2 of the Dubai International Airport.

Das said she was grateful for the win. “In current times, this is a great blessing. Rest assured, the money will be put to good use,” Das was quoted as saying to the ‘Gulf News’. She informed she would like to set aside some money for the school in Ajman where she is currently the principal.

According to the organisers, Das is the 165th Indian national to win million dollars since the promotions began in 1999.

Dickson Kattithara Abraham, an Indian in the UAE, won 10 million dirham last month in a raffle draw, ‘Kahaleej Times’ reported. In April, an Indian driver in Dubai won a whopping 12 million dirham in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi. In January, another Indian in the UAE had won 12 million dirham prize money, again in Abu Dhabi

Apart from those, eight Indians were among the 10 people who had won dirham 1 million each in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in October last year.

