Mumbai: The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz is all set to release digitally April 8. Actor Ajay Devgn, who is bankrolling the project. posted a teaser of the upcoming crime drama on Instagram Tuesday while confirming the release date.

“Introducing The Big Bull… The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March.#TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @disneyplushotstarvip, stay tuned! #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex,” wrote Ajay, about the film which will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life and involvement in financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

The subject was made into a popular web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story by Harshad Mehta last year.