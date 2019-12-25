From Union Church of Christ to the streets of Satya Nagar, Christmas is being celebrated in high spirits of cheer and love across the capital

BHUBANESWAR: Special masses and messages of love and compassion ushered in the birth of Jesus while worshippers teemed at churches to celebrate Christmas across the state Wednesday.

Brightly illuminated churches, be it St Vincent Pro Cathedral at Satya Nagar or the Union Church of Christ here welcomed the devout to special midnight masses last night.

Teachings from the Bible like love and compassion to all were read out in the masses amid ringing of bells, and devotees belonging to various denominations held reach out programmes which includes providing food to the needy.

The Christmas festivity were kickstarted in the city at midnight Tuesday as city churches, roads and shopping malls welcomed and celebrated baby Jesus with well-lit Christmas trees and alluring lighting.

Devotees gathered at St Vincent Pro Cathedral in large numbers for the midnight congregation despite the shivering temperature.

They lit candles and offered roses to Jesus Christ. Later, musical carols were sung in English, Hindi and Odia. At the end of the midnight congregation, devotees sought the blessings of Baby Jesus by touching his feet. Later, cakes were distributed to the devotees. In the morning Wednesday, devotes offered prayers and attended the mass ritual.

Father Prasanna Kumar Pradhan said, “On the occasion of Christmas, we remember the birth of Jesus who spread the message of peace and harmony. He also told us to avoid sinful activities. We prepared ourselves for the big day since last month. More than one lakh devotees from the city and nearby areas visited the church to offer prayers.”

Sasmita Pradhan, a visitor to the church, said, “I come with my friends to the church on Christmas every year. We participate in carols. We also invite relatives to our homes to serve them sweets.

Devotees also gathered at the Union Church of Christ to offer prayers. Here the devotees do not believe in worshipping idols. Pastor BN Satpathy said, “The Bible taught us that worshipping without following serves no purpose.”

On the occasion, GSQ Annapoorana offered food, cycles, clothes, cakes, biscuits and chocolates to poor kids and elderly people at Unit 4 slum area. Mousumi, a member of Annapoorna said, “It’s such a waste to utilise money for own luxury and merry making. For the last seven years, we are engaging in this gesture to feed hungry people in slum areas.”