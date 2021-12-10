Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially married now. The duo tied knot in a private ceremony at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan Wednesday.

Pictures of celebrities, musicians and family members reaching the Rajasthan venue went viral. Now, the picture of wedding cake is gone viral and the price of the cake will leave you baffled.

According to reports, it has been found that the cost of the cake is Rs 4 lakh. Katrina and Vicky’s wedding cake is a blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany wedding cake curated by a chef from Italy. Reports also said, that the cake was created at the Six Senses Fort and brought out during the Sangeet when it was underway in full swing.

The ‘Sangeet’ night was also marked by electrifying performances on Punjabi tracks. Vicky’s love for Punjabi beats is well-known and the ‘Sangeet’ featured some of the best tracks including the recent chartbuster ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, performed live by Hardy Sandhu and Aastha Gill as the wedding couple danced their hearts out.

Katrina’s sister Isabelle welcomed Vicky Kaushal into her family with these words: “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world forever and ever and ever.” Katrina and Vicky got married on Thursday at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the couple was pictured taking a helicopter charter from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur airport Friday morning. Pictures of the newlyweds boarding the helicopter charter with heavy security surrounding them have gone viral on social media.

Katrina Kaif is looking pretty in a pastel yellow kurti in the pictures while Vicky Kaushal can be seen sporting a kurta, which he paired with a dupatta. A convoy of nearly three-four cars with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal travelling in one of them left Fort Barwara Friday morning for the Sherpur helipad.