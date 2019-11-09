There is a temple of Lord Shiva in Gujarat which goes through an interesting spectacle on a daily basis. It is the Stambeshwara Mahadev Temple which is one of the most incredible and unique places to visit in Gujarat.

Most interesting fact of the temple is that submerges everyday and again reappears. Yes, Stambheshwar Mahadev Temple is famously known as the Disappearing Shiva Temple in India.

One should visit this place to see this extravaganza of nature. Stambheshwar Mahavdev is an ancient temple situated in the town of Kavi Kamboi. The shrine is located between the shores of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Cambay in Gujarat.

Everyday, this Shiva Temple gets submerged in water during high tide hours and again reappears when the tide level comes down. People from across the country come here to watch this amazing sight.

According to the mythology, Lord Kartikeya (Shiva’s Son) felt guilty after killing the demon Tarakasura. So, Lord Vishnu consoled him saying that it was not wrong to kill a demon who lived by troubling the common people. However, Lord Kartikeya wanted to absolve his sin of killing a great devotee of Shiva. Hence, Lord Vishnu advised him to install Shiva Lingas and pray for the forgiveness.