London: The Eternals will follow the events of Marvel tentpole Avengers: Endgame, the studio has revealed.

According to ‘DigitalSpy’, Marvel has released the first full synopsis for the superhero team adventure feature.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film features a star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry.

“Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years,” the studio said in a statement.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, ‘The Deviants’,” the synopsis added.

In April 2018, Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige announced that a film based on the ‘Eternals’ had begun development, with Matthew and Ryan Firpo hired to write the script for the project in May 2018. By late-September, Marvel had hired Zhao to direct the film. Principal photography began in July 2019, with locations including Pinewood Studios, London and Oxford in England, and the Canary Islands.

The Eternals is scheduled for a November 6 release in the United States.

Agencies