Cowboy fashion has been an important part of western culture since the 1800s. Considered the ‘golden age’ for cowboys, the Wild West is hailed as the beginning of western fashion – an era defined by cowboys, ranchers, and outlaws.

However, western dress has transformed over the decades from the pragmatic to the formal, instilling fancy additions and elaborate decorations to an otherwise mundane style of the 19th century. To know the history of this iconic style, have a read below! Time to get your Western style on!

The Hat: The hat is considered to be better apt for riding horses than the slouch hat, as it was less likely to blow off in the wind. By the 1870s, however, the bowler hat was quickly replaced by the Stetson hat, which was popularized by its use in the Union Calvary, and is still worn today. To help prevent the hat from blowing off while riding at quick speeds, stampede strings made from leather or horsehair were added to the design.

The Shirt: The western shirt, characterized by a yoke and elaborate decorative additions including embroidery and piping, has become a staple of modern western wear. However the modernized cowboy shirt of 90s’ wins the heart of fashion lovers, which has bright patterns with snap pockets, long sleeves, patches, and sometimes fringe.

The Trousers: Denim jeans as trouser enjoyed by the cow boy dress trend lovers. The companies like Wrangler and Lee Cooper are in demand for their trendy cow boy jeans. The trouser gives a prestigious look with added accessories like belts, large buckles, and metal conchos.

The Neckwear: The necktie was originally meant to add a pop of color to an otherwise drab attire and became popular for Westerners until the early 20th century. After the Civil War, the silk tie was replaced by the bandana, which originated during the Mexican War, and was picked up by working-class veterans who needed something to absorb sweat and prevent dust from flying into their faces. Other popular accessories include slant-heeled cowboy boots, spurs, and braided leather neckties featuring a large turquoise stone or pendant.

The Coat: The original coat worn by cowboys in the Wild West was the duster coat – a light, loose, and long coat usually made of canvas or linen. The duster coat, fit with a slit up the back for easy riding, was worn to protect riders’ clothing from dirt and became popular in the 19th and 20th centuries for both women and men riding in motorcades. There have been modern interpretations of the coat, including leather waistcoats, frock coats, and fringe jackets, with many modern western dressers opting for the denim jacket instead. A popular jacket for women, inspired by the Civil War Zouave uniforms, is the bolero jacket – a cropped jacket with long sleeves. In the past decades, western jackets have been elaborated to include embroidery, a yoke, rhinestone decoration, belts, piping, and ‘smile’ pockets, popularized by country music performers.

