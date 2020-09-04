Mumbai: Four National Award-winning filmmakers, Pradeep Sarkar, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Priyadarshan and Mahesh Manjrekar will speak the language of love now. The four filmmakers are all set to direct new films as part of a series about love, marriage and relationships.

Titled Forbidden Love, the series comprises four films. They are Manjrekar’s Diagnosis Of Love, Roy Chowdhury’s Rules Of The Game, Priyadarshan’s Anamika and Sarkar’s Arranged Marriage.

The cast is also quite formidable in the four films. Among those featuring are Ali Fazal, Aahana Kumra, Patralekhaa, Omkar Kapoor, Anindita Bose, Aditya Seal, Pooja Kumar and Harsh Chhaya. Also seen in the films will be Raima Sen, Manjrekar himself, Rannvijaya Singh, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi.

“My film Diagnosis Of Love is a crime thriller that revolves around a blooming love story between a surgeon and a colleague. You can expect drama, romance and action. Every love story is incomplete without a villain and this story is a complete package,” said Manjrekar.

Pink director Roy Chowdhury calls the shots on Rules Of The Game. The story revolves around a couple in their thirties wanting to add some spice in their relationship.

“I believe it’s a constant struggle in any monogamous relationship to keep the romance quotient high. I am sure many of you in this generation will relate to the film in some form or the other. Millennials aren’t foreign to the art of role play, but what if it takes a wrong turn? “ Roy Chowdhury said.

Priyadarshan will be directing Anamika. “My protagonist Anamika is a quintessential housewife in her late 30s, but her love life is a bit dry with negligible attention from her husband. This slice of life romantic drama is an everyday story of many middle-aged women wanting a bit of love. Anamika is their mascot. The film has a relatability factor that I hope the audience will connect with. Desire takes centrestage and the story is a visual representation of it,” said Priyadarshan.

Sarkar will be trying his hand with Arranged Marriage. “My film exposes the flaws in the age-old tradition of Indian matchmaking where love and relationships are often sacrificed. This happens due to superstition and rigid family beliefs that no longer serve us. It is a modern-day take on a love story. I’m glad the film is getting a global release,” said Sarkar.

Forbidden Love will stream on the OTT platform Zee5 between September 9 and September 24.