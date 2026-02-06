Bhagirathi Jena

In a world increasingly fractured by conflict, environmental crises, and the alienating pace of technological change, the search for a unifying ethos has never been more urgent. It is within this context that India’s initiative to convene the 2nd Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi emerges not merely as a cultural event, but as a profound act of civilisation statecraft. This gathering of Supreme Patriarchs, scholars, and dignitaries from across the globe underscores a pivotal moment: India is consciously reclaiming and reactivating its timeless legacy as the birthplace of Buddha Dhamma to address contemporary global challenges and reshape its diplomatic and cultural frontiers. The summit’s theme, “Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence,” cuts to the heart of the Buddhist philosophy that once radiated from this land to illuminate Asia.

The ancient ideal of “Va sudhaiva Kutumbakam” or the philosophy of universal kinship, which found profound expression in Emperor Ashoka’s renunciation of war after the conquest of Kalinga and his subsequent dispatch of emissaries of peace across continents, is not a relic but a living blueprint. Ashoka’s edicts, carved into rocks and pillars from Kandahar to Odis ha, preached not the dogma of a sect but the essential moral law of Dhamma, emphasising compassion, truth, and respect for all life—a message of startling relevance in today’s polarised world.

A significant dimension of this reclamation is the compelling scholarly work tracing the roots of Guru Padmasam bhava, the revered “Second Buddha,” to the ancient land of Uddiyana, identified with present-day Odisha. For too long, this luminary, who carried Vajrayana Buddhism to Tibet and the Himalayas and is deified across the region, has been a forgotten son in his own homeland.

The recent discovery of inscribed plates and sophisticated mandala-based architecture at Ratnagiri provides tangible proof of the doctrinal sophistication that emanated from this region, the very soil from which a figure like Padmasambhava emerged.

Herein lies the subtle genius of India’s soft-power diplomacy. India’s Buddhist diplomacy relies not on exporting a product but on promoting shared spiritual and cultural associations. With 97% of the world’s Buddhist population in Asia, this shared heritage forms a natural, mutually respected platform for deeper engagement. The development of the Buddhist tourism circuit, from Bodh Gaya to the newly emphasised sites in Odisha; the revival of Nalanda as a centre of pan-Asian learning; and gestures like the recent return of sacred Buddha relics— all are threads in a tapestry of reconnection.

This strategy is amplified by the power of pilgrimage. Consider the simple, profound act of a Thai monk meditating under the restored Bodhi Tree in Bodh Gaya, or a Sri Lankan devotee circumambulating the Dhamek Stupa at Sarnath, where the Buddha first turned the wheel of law. These are not tourist visits; they are acts of profound personal and national heritage, weaving emotional bonds that no trade agreement alone can forge. India’s role as the steward of these most sacred sites confers upon it a unique responsibility and an unparalleled diplomatic asset.

This approach dovetails seamlessly with India’s “Act East” and “Neighbourhood First” policies, building bridges with ASEAN and South Asian nations on a foundation far stronger than transient political alignment. The architectural echoes of the Sanchi stupa in the grand Borobudur in Indonesia, or the textual parallels between the Pali Tipitaka and scripts found in Myanmar and Thailand, are not coincidental but are testaments to a once-integrated cultural sphere.

By reviving this consciousness, India is not inventing new links but reminding its partners of ancient, unbreakable ones.

The global podium in New Delhi marks a full circle—a civilisational rediscovery that promises to guide not only India’s future but also offers a beacon of peace, dialogue, and mutual coexistence for all humanity. The writer is a Senior Officer at the Parliament of India.