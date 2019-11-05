Bhubaneswar: Joining the ranks of distinguished Odia artists working outside the state, is Bhubaneswar boy Prem Parija who has managed to pave his path into Hindi film industry.

Born and brought up in Bhubaneswar, Prem finished his 10th from St Joseph’s and moved to Delhi for his higher studies. After finishing his 12th from DPS RK Puram, he did his graduation from Hans Raj College under Delhi University.

An aspiring actor, he has been quite active in the theatre. Prem has also worked behind the screen in movies such as Lucknow Central and Welcome 2 Karachi.

According to Prem, “I knew I wanted to be an actor since I was six. Acting was always my passion, and I had told my parents that from the beginning. I’m extremely lucky that they supported my decision. Since I don’t come from an extremely rich family, I knew I had to make my own way, so I never shirked my studies. I even came third in the college. During my university days, I took the time to hone my craft, and was the president of the Dramatic Society.”

“I consider Shah Rukh Khan as my inspiration. Anyone who knows me knows my respect and admiration for him since I was a kid. I’m his biggest fan. In fact, while choosing which college to attend, I chose his alma mater (Hans Raj College),” he added.

PNN