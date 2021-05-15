Television actress Sumona Chakravarti, who is known for her role in The Kapil Sharma Show has revealed that she is currently jobless. She also added of going through mental health crisis.

The Jamai Raja actress opened up on going through a mental health crisis because of the Covid-19 lockdown. Sumona poured her heart out to share that she has been battling endometriosis since 2011. She revealed that she has been in stage 4 for many years now.

“Did a proper workout at home after ages….Some days i feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally,” Sumona wrote while sharing a post-workout picture.

She then went on to talk about prolonged illness, which is something she has never shared before on a public platform. “I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me.”

She continued, “Today I worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. N then we’ll sail through this storm as well.”

Sumona said that sharing such a personal note wasn’t easy at all. “It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it. Much Love,” she added.

A couple of years ago, Sumona had shared how she got rejected from getting roles in several projects because of the TV actress tag.

“I know how many times my name has been turned down because I am a TV face. Arrey that girl is from ‘Kapil…’ show . No let’s take film actor. It’s just sad. Casting people are now telling TV actors to stay away from TV for a while if you want to get considered for web shows. You know what, f**k you,” Sumona had written in her Instagram post.