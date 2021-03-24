Mumbai: Many Hindi film celebs have taken their first COVID-19 jab and many are getting it. According to the latest report, actor Sanjay Dutt took his first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The actor was vaccinated at the BKC Jumbo Vaccination Center in Mumbai.

The 61-year-old star took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture and wrote, “Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine centre. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind!”

I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Sadak 2. He will be soon seen in K.G.F Chapter 2 and in Shamshera that also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

He also has Aditya Chopra’s Prithviraj that will also feature Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in his kitty.