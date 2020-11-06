Face masks have now become an integral part of our lives due to the coronavirus infection. The world is seeing a surge of coronavirus cases even though the numbers have reduced a little in India. However, with winter approaching a second wave of coronavirus attacks can happen anytime as the virus thrives in colder climate. So wearing of face masks becomes imperative as we continue to fight the disease.

But then just wearing masks won’t help, the masks have to worn properly. Wrong utilisation of masks can harm you and you can get infected by the COVID-19 virus. The first and foremost prerogative is that wearing of masks must become a habit.

Secondly, the masks should be worn in a proper manner. Wearing masks loosely fitted to the face won’t help as it will leave enough openings for the virus to attack. So masks should be worn in a way that keeps the mouth and nose covered. Also masks should not be removed while talking as it makes you prone to an attack by the virus. Even during conversations, one should not remove the mask

One should not touch the inside of the mask repeatedly. It is wrong to do so as the virus may get stuck into it from your hands. So one should avoid doing so, to prevent the spread of the virus. It has also been seen that in some families, people share masks. That is a no-no at any cost.

So one should be careful about how to wear masks and utilise those properly. Masks should also be washed properly before reuse. It is also suggested that one mask should not be used for 12-14 hours in a day. Reusable masks are available these days, so one should build a stock of masks and change accordingly. It is always advisable to carry a spare mask in person.