Puri: The Mother’s love transcends all time, said Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy at the golden jubilee celebration of Sri Aurobindo Dham Purnanga Shiksha Kendra here Saturday.

Attending the event’s second session as the chief guest, Satpathy observed that all philosophers, whether Swami Vivekananda or Sri Aurobindo, were great, but each belonged to a particular time period.

“The Mother’s love, however, transcends all time. Her boundless affection, tenderness, and compassion could melt even the hardest or most disbelieving of hearts,” Satpathy said.

“Her love was limitless. She loved everyone so deeply that there was no space for anything else in her heart. I have witnessed it myself,” he added.

Among those present were Information and Public Relations Officer Santosh Kumar Sethi, Srimandir Chhatisha Nijog Nayak Janardhan Patjoshi Mahapatra, and the educational institution’s governing body chairperson, Akshay Kumar Mishra.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude to all who contributed to the institution’s 50-year journey in advancing integral education inspired by Sri Aurobindo and The Mother.