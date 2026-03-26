Bhubaneswar: On an average, 18 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Odisha throughout the year 2025, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena informed the state Assembly Thursday.

In 2024, the average daily death toll due to road accidents in the state was 17, which increased to 18 in 2025, Jena said in a written reply to a question of BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy.

The average number of injured persons per day remained 30 during the two years, he said

Giving details about the casualties because of road accidents, the minister said a total of 12,625 people were killed, and 21,576 persons were injured in 25,157 road accidents reported across the state during 2024 and 2025.

Out of the total figures, 6,142 people lost their lives, and 10,770 others were injured in 12,375 road accidents that occurred in the year 2024, Jena said.

However, these figures increased in the next year. As many as 6,483 individuals were killed and 10,806 injured in 12,782 accidents reported in different roads of Odisha in 2025, he added.

The transport minister said the state had signed an MoU with IIT Madras December 23, 2024, to collaborate with the government to create public awareness about road accidents.

As per this agreement, funds are provided to the said institution in various phases. Till date, the government has provided Rs 4.52 crore to the institute, he said.