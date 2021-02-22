Nimapara: Hundreds of illegal brick kilns have come up at several villages of Nimapara block here posing threat to the environment, locals said.

This apart, quite a few brick kilns are operating illegally at various places under Nimapara Notified Area Council (NAC), sources said.

Though the state government has put restrictions on brick kilns in residential areas, at least 600 brick kilns have come up at 32 gram panchayats of Nimapara block and several localities of Nimapara NAC, said a few locals.

According to the locals, one can find hundreds of illegal brick kilns at Denua, Miteipur, Viligram, Salang, Bamnal, Haripur, Tamalo, Tulasipur, Baharena, Podar, Kalapanchana, Chhanijang and other gram panchayats of Nimapara block. Besides, there are also plenty of brick kilns operating illegally at Patapur, Hatasahi, Nuarakiri, Dipisena, Alaka, Kiakanta, Bhubanpur, Talaandia and Andiasahi area of Nimapara NAC, they said.

“The officials of the Revenue department have turned a blind eye to the illegal brick kilns. As a result, the state government is losing huge amount of revenue. This apart, the illegal kilns are causing air pollution,” said a social activist.

Many villagers, meanwhile, alleged that some unscrupulous officials of the Revenue department are receiving huge sums as bribes from the owners of illegal brick kilns.

“These officials are indirectly encouraging people to set up brick kilns illegally. Nimapara area will witness severe air pollution if immediate steps are not taken on the illegal brick kiln issue. We would be forced to hit the street if the authorities concerned do not act on the issue,” said a villager.

The villagers have urged Puri Collector, Revenue Minister, Revenue department secretary and 5T Secretary to look into the issue at the earliest.

Nimapara Tehsildar Rama Chandra Jena said they would soon undertake raids on illegal brick kilns and take stern action against their owners.

PNN